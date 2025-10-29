Man, 45, charged with arson in Saskatoon auto business fire

Send this page to someone via email

A 45-year-old man is facing an arson charge after a fire at a Saskatoon auto business Wednesday night.

Officers were called to the scene on Idylwyld Drive North around 8:45 p.m., where the Saskatoon Fire Department was working on putting out the fire.

A suspect was identified and later arrested nearby. Police said no one was injured in the blaze.