Crime

Man, 45, charged with arson in Saskatoon auto business fire

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 29, 2025 3:45 pm
1 min read
WATCH: A video submitted by Talant Kosmosbekov shows flames engulfing the Nas-Motive Auto Dealership as firefighters rush to put out the flames.
A 45-year-old man is facing an arson charge after a fire at a Saskatoon auto business Wednesday night.

Officers were called to the scene on Idylwyld Drive North around 8:45 p.m., where the Saskatoon Fire Department was working on putting out the fire.

A suspect was identified and later arrested nearby. Police said no one was injured in the blaze.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

