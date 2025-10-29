Manitoba government touts teacher increase, looks for more French-language educators

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba government says it has increased the number of teachers across the province by more than 800 over the past two years.

In an announcement Wednesday, education minister Tracy Schmidt said the province has added 832 teaching positions since October of 2023 — and that 577 other educators have been added over that same time period, along with an increase of 3.4 per cent to operating funding for K-to-12 schools.

“We’re putting more teachers in classrooms because we know what a difference it makes for kids,” said Schmidt.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“More teachers mean more one-on-one time with students so they can thrive. We’re investing in the future of our province by ensuring every child has the support they need in the classroom.”

Schmidt said the total number of Manitoba teachers is now 13,900, and that the province is also looking to recruit more French-language teachers.

Story continues below advertisement

In the Division scolaire franco-manitobaine (DSFM), 41 additional teaching positions have been added in the past two years.

“We are delighted to see a significant increase in the number of students enrolling in schools in the DSFM, which has a direct effect on the number of teacher hires and academic supports we deploy in our schools,” said Alain Laberge, the division’s superintendent.