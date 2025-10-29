Menu

Politics

Manitoba government touts teacher increase, looks for more French-language educators

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 29, 2025 2:44 pm
1 min read
With contact talks between teachers and the province at an apparent stalemate, it appears Alberta's 51,000 teachers are poised to go on strike. View image in full screen
Manitoba's education minister Tracy Schmidt announced that the government has added more than 800 teaching positions across the province since October 2023. Global News
The Manitoba government says it has increased the number of teachers across the province by more than 800 over the past two years.

In an announcement Wednesday, education minister Tracy Schmidt said the province has added 832 teaching positions since October of 2023 — and that 577 other educators have been added over that same time period, along with an increase of 3.4 per cent to operating funding for K-to-12 schools.

“We’re putting more teachers in classrooms because we know what a difference it makes for kids,” said Schmidt.

“More teachers mean more one-on-one time with students so they can thrive. We’re investing in the future of our province by ensuring every child has the support they need in the classroom.”

Schmidt said the total number of Manitoba teachers is now 13,900, and that the province is also looking to recruit more French-language teachers.

In the Division scolaire franco-manitobaine (DSFM), 41 additional teaching positions have been added in the past two years.

“We are delighted to see a significant increase in the number of students enrolling in schools in the DSFM, which has a direct effect on the number of teacher hires and academic supports we deploy in our schools,” said Alain Laberge, the division’s superintendent.

Back to school an exciting, challenging time for educators: MTS
