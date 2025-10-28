Canadian studies set to be conducted on ISS. What to know

Send this page to someone via email

Four Canadian-designed studies are set to be conducted aboard the International Space Station, soon to be hosting Albertan astronaut Joshua Kutryk.

The studies will examine such things as astronauts’ mental health and how their bodies adapt to microgravity and cope with space anemia — a decrease in red blood cells.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Kutryk, 43, of Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., took part in an online briefing today organized by the Canadian Space Agency.

He is preparing for a six-to-eight-month stay aboard the space station, but the launch date has not been scheduled yet.

Kutryk is to travel to the station aboard Boeing’s Starliner-1 in what will be the spacecraft’s first mission.

Researchers at the Canadian Space Agency told the briefing they have to get the studies done quickly because time is running out for the space station, scheduled to close by 2030.