Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

B.C. sees 1st avian flu outbreaks since January as 9 confirmed in poultry stocks

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 28, 2025 1:57 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Alberta bird experts seeing more avian flu cases than in previous years'
Alberta bird experts seeing more avian flu cases than in previous years
RELATED: Alberta bird experts seeing more avian flu cases than in previous years
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

There’s been a surge in avian influenza outbreaks in British Columbia’s Fraser Valley as the fall migration season for many birds takes flight.

A list published by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency shows the virus has been detected in nine commercial poultry flocks in the region over the last two weeks.

They mark the first new outbreaks confirmed in the province since last January.

The first outbreak of this season was detected Oct. 14 in a flock in Abbotsford and the other eight have been confirmed since last Thursday.

Click to play video: 'Ostrich cull controversy continues'
Ostrich cull controversy continues

Six of the outbreaks are at Chilliwack-area farms and three are in Abbotsford.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

B.C. poultry flocks have been hard hit by the virus, with an estimated 8.8 million birds dying or being culled in the province in recent years.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The outbreak confirmed last Dec. 31 at an ostrich farm in southeastern B.C. is still considered active, for a total of 10 outbreaks in B.C.

The food inspection agency had ordered the ostriches to be culled, the protocol following an outbreak, but the farm owners have been fighting to save the flock.

The ostriches’ fate now lies with the Supreme Court of Canada as it mulls whether to grant the farm leave to appeal a lower court decision that upheld the cull order.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices