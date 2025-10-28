Menu

Canada

‘Responsible and affordable’: Winnipeg touts much smaller water bill increases

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 28, 2025 1:14 pm
1 min read
Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham and Coun. Ross Eadie speak to media Tuesday, March 4, 2025. View image in full screen
Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham and Coun. Ross Eadie speak to media Tuesday, March 4, 2025. Michael Draven / Global News
Winnipeggers will see an increased water and waste bill next year, but it won’t be anywhere near the jump initially expected.

The mayor said Tuesday that residents should expect an increase around 2.8 per cent this January — considerably lower than the proposed 28.5 per cent increase, which was struck down by council earlier this year.

The rate changes will take effect Jan. 1, pending council approval. The increase for 2027 is now forecast to be 4.2 per cent.

Mayor Scott Gillingham said the increase is needed to help with the costs of the multi-billion-dollar North End Wastewater Treatment Plant, although funding from the provincial and federal governments now means the city has some leeway to pay for that project over several decades.

“This is a multi-generational project that will serve Winnipeg for the next hundred years,” the mayor said.

“By spreading the city’s share over time and securing strong partnerships with other levels of government, we’re protecting both the environment and the affordability of water and sewer rates for Winnipeg families.”

Coun. Ross Eadie, who chairs the city’s water, waste and environment committee, said the new plan is a marked improvement from the previous rate hike, which would have cost Winnipeggers hundreds of dollars a year.

“These are responsible and affordable increases that incorporate new funding from other levels of government and a better strategy to finance the city’s share of the project,” Eadie said.

“This new facility is critical to protecting our rivers and Lake Winnipeg, and with strong support from the federal and provincial governments, we can move forward without placing a heavy burden on ratepayers.”

With the currently proposed numbers, an average household will see an increase of around $44 on their bill next year, and an additional $68 jump in 2027.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

