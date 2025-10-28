‘Responsible and affordable’: Winnipeg touts much smaller water bill increases

Winnipeggers will see an increased water and waste bill next year, but it won’t be anywhere near the jump initially expected.

The mayor said Tuesday that residents should expect an increase around 2.8 per cent this January — considerably lower than the proposed 28.5 per cent increase, which was struck down by council earlier this year.

The rate changes will take effect Jan. 1, pending council approval. The increase for 2027 is now forecast to be 4.2 per cent.

Mayor Scott Gillingham said the increase is needed to help with the costs of the multi-billion-dollar North End Wastewater Treatment Plant, although funding from the provincial and federal governments now means the city has some leeway to pay for that project over several decades.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“This is a multi-generational project that will serve Winnipeg for the next hundred years,” the mayor said.

Story continues below advertisement

“By spreading the city’s share over time and securing strong partnerships with other levels of government, we’re protecting both the environment and the affordability of water and sewer rates for Winnipeg families.”

Coun. Ross Eadie, who chairs the city’s water, waste and environment committee, said the new plan is a marked improvement from the previous rate hike, which would have cost Winnipeggers hundreds of dollars a year.

“These are responsible and affordable increases that incorporate new funding from other levels of government and a better strategy to finance the city’s share of the project,” Eadie said.

“This new facility is critical to protecting our rivers and Lake Winnipeg, and with strong support from the federal and provincial governments, we can move forward without placing a heavy burden on ratepayers.”

With the currently proposed numbers, an average household will see an increase of around $44 on their bill next year, and an additional $68 jump in 2027.