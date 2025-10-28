Menu

Health

Texas sues Tylenol, claims companies hid autism risks

By Jonathan Stempel Reuters
Posted October 28, 2025 10:38 am
1 min read
Click to play video: '‘No credible evidence’ that using Tylenol during pregnancy causing autism, despite Trump’s claim'
‘No credible evidence’ that using Tylenol during pregnancy causing autism, despite Trump’s claim
U.S. President Donald Trump is now linking the use of Tylenol during pregnancy to autism in children. Jackson Proskow explains how doctors are pushing back and how science doesn't back Trump's claim – Sep 22, 2025
The makers of Tylenol, Johnson & Johnson and Kenvue, were sued on Tuesday by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who accused them of knowingly hiding the drug’s links to autism and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

Paxton, a Republican, sued five weeks after Republican President Donald Trump said using Tylenol during pregnancy can cause autism in children. Trump is not a doctor, and his claim is unproven and not backed by scientific evidence.

Johnson & Johnson sold Tylenol for more than six decades, and its former Kenvue unit has sold it since 2023 after being spun off. The pain reliever is known generically as acetaminophen.

Click to play video: '‘Don’t take Tylenol’: Trump, US health officials tie use to autism'
‘Don’t take Tylenol’: Trump, US health officials tie use to autism
Trending Now

Kenvue has repeatedly defended Tylenol’s safety, and in a statement said it would defend against Paxton’s lawsuit.

“Acetaminophen is the safest pain reliever option for pregnant women as needed throughout their entire pregnancy,” Kenvue said. “We are deeply concerned by the perpetuation of misinformation on the safety of acetaminophen.”

In a separate statement, Johnson & Johnson did not comment on Paxton’s lawsuit, and said Kenvue is responsible for “all rights and liabilities associated with the sale of its over-the-counter products, including Tylenol.”

© 2025 Reuters

