Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Batherson, Stutzle help Senators scorch Bruins 7-2 for third win in a row

By Adam Stanley The Canadian Press
Posted October 28, 2025 10:22 am
1 min read
The Ottawa Senators extended their winning streak to three games by dominating the Boston Bruins 7-2 on Monday.

Drake Batherson and Tim Stutzle each had two goals and an assist to lead the way for Ottawa (5-4-1), while Leevi Merilainen made 27 saves — a redemption effort of sorts for the 23-year-old after letting in seven goals against the Buffalo Sabres on Oct. 15 in his only other start this season.

Morgan Geekie scored on the first shot of the night by Boston (4-7-0) after a defensive-zone turnover by the Senators, but that was all the offence the Bruins could muster — until their final shot of the game when Viktor Arvidsson slipped one into the Ottawa net with less than 10 seconds left.

Jeremy Swayman made 17 saves in a losing effort for Boston.

Batherson’s first goal of the night, scored on the power play, tied the game 1-1 at the midpoint of the first period, while Claude Giroux netted his second of the young season at 1:08 of the second period for the go-ahead goal.

Nick Cousins and Fabian Zetterlund padded the scoresheet for Ottawa with goals of their own in the third frame.

Ottawa fans did plenty of cheering as Monday night beyond their hometown squad.

It’s not often a Toronto team gets hearty roars in the Nation’s Capital, but the Senators made an exception Monday as they played the World Series game — with full broadcast audio — during the first and second intermissions, with the majority of the fans remaining in their seats.

A playful note on social media from Ottawa’s official account supporting the Toronto Blue Jays was approved by senior management before posting, according to Senators vice-president of communications Ian Mendes, given the Ontario teams’ longtime rivalry.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

