‘Felt like I was home’: Beloved family-run Fredericton music store closing after 50 years

A beloved music store in New Brunswick’s capital city is preparing to close its doors after 50 years of business, leaving local musicians and longtime customers feeling the loss of a community staple.

Tony’s Music Box, at the corner of York and Queen streets in Fredericton, has been a hub for music lovers over the years.

“Thinking that Tony’s isn’t going to be here on this corner anymore is such a sense of loss that it really feels like a death in the family,” guitarist Troy McLaggan said.

The store was first opened in 1975 by Tony George and has been carried on by his family.

“Acts, bands, fads, and trends have come and gone, and we’ve been here to experience it all with you, our most dedicated patrons – our family. It has been what can only be described as a deep honour and a privilege to have shared this journey with you,” the store posted on its Facebook page.

Many say the inviting atmosphere is what made the business special and has helped create memories over the years.

“It just felt like I was home,” former employee and guitarist Terry Whalen said.

“Before long, it felt like I was part of the family because it was a family-run business and they treated everyone like that.”

The store was known for letting musicians play instruments for hours on end, and even hosting intimate shows that gave them a space to perform.

“It gives opportunities for folks like us, the musicians of the band, to do our solo shows and get the creativity that we may not be able to express in a full band,” said Scott Stevenson, a pianist.

Tony’s is currently clearing its inventory through a closing sale and has been busy over the weekend.

Tony’s son, Michael George, was on hand, spending extra time with each of his customers during their final visit.

“I’ve known Michael for over 40 years. When you go in, it’s a hug, it’s family and I don’t know how I’ll be able to walk down Queen Street, past city hall, once they close their doors,” Whalen said.