Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

‘Felt like I was home’: Beloved family-run Fredericton music store closing after 50 years

By Johnny James and Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted October 27, 2025 11:54 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Tony’s Music Box set to close after 50 years'
Tony’s Music Box set to close after 50 years
Fredericton's beloved music store Tony's Music Box is preparing to close it's doors, leaving the area's musicians feeling the loss of a community staple. Johnny James spoke with longtime patrons and players to get their reactions and find out what made the outgoing business so special.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A beloved music store in New Brunswick’s capital city is preparing to close its doors after 50 years of business, leaving local musicians and longtime customers feeling the loss of a community staple.

Tony’s Music Box, at the corner of York and Queen streets in Fredericton, has been a hub for music lovers over the years.

“Thinking that Tony’s isn’t going to be here on this corner anymore is such a sense of loss that it really feels like a death in the family,” guitarist Troy McLaggan said.

The store was first opened in 1975 by Tony George and has been carried on by his family.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“Acts, bands, fads, and trends have come and gone, and we’ve been here to experience it all with you, our most dedicated patrons – our family. It has been what can only be described as a deep honour and a privilege to have shared this journey with you,” the store posted on its Facebook page.

Story continues below advertisement

Many say the inviting atmosphere is what made the business special and has helped create memories over the years.

“It just felt like I was home,” former employee and guitarist Terry Whalen said.

“Before long, it felt like I was part of the family because it was a family-run business and they treated everyone like that.”

Trending Now

The store was known for letting musicians play instruments for hours on end, and even hosting intimate shows that gave them a space to perform.

“It gives opportunities for folks like us, the musicians of the band, to do our solo shows and get the creativity that we may not be able to express in a full band,” said Scott Stevenson, a pianist.

Tony’s is currently clearing its inventory through a closing sale and has been busy over the weekend.

Tony’s son, Michael George, was on hand, spending extra time with each of his customers during their final visit.

“I’ve known Michael for over 40 years. When you go in, it’s a hug, it’s family and I don’t know how I’ll be able to walk down Queen Street, past city hall, once they close their doors,” Whalen said.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices