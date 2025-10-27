Alberta government set to table legislation to order striking teachers back to work

Send this page to someone via email

The Alberta government is set to table legislation today ordering thousands of striking teachers back to work and end their weeks-long strike.

Premier Danielle Smith has said the strike, which began Oct. 6, has gone on far too long and that it’s harming children.

She has said barring an 11th-hour deal, her government would table back-to-work legislation Monday to force an end to the job action and return kids to class.

Both sides have been deadlocked over wages and classroom conditions, with the province’s latest offer including a 12 per cent wage hike over four years and a promise to hire 3,000 more teachers.

Jason Schilling, head of the Alberta Teachers’ Association, says members are fighting for about 750,000 students and the province needs to listen to their demands.

He says to be legislated back to work without being listened to feels disrespectful.

