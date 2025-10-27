Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Alberta government set to table legislation to order striking teachers back to work

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 27, 2025 7:06 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Alberta to introduce back-to-work legislation to end weeks-long teachers’ strike'
Alberta to introduce back-to-work legislation to end weeks-long teachers’ strike
WATCH: Alberta to introduce back-to-work legislation to end weeks-long teachers’ strike.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Alberta government is set to table legislation today ordering thousands of striking teachers back to work and end their weeks-long strike.

Premier Danielle Smith has said the strike, which began Oct. 6, has gone on far too long and that it’s harming children.

She has said barring an 11th-hour deal, her government would table back-to-work legislation Monday to force an end to the job action and return kids to class.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Both sides have been deadlocked over wages and classroom conditions, with the province’s latest offer including a 12 per cent wage hike over four years and a promise to hire 3,000 more teachers.

Jason Schilling, head of the Alberta Teachers’ Association, says members are fighting for about 750,000 students and the province needs to listen to their demands.

He says to be legislated back to work without being listened to feels disrespectful.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Alberta teachers rally as premier announces back-to-work legislation'
Alberta teachers rally as premier announces back-to-work legislation
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices