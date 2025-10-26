London Knights blank Sarnia to end the weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Seb Gatto stopped 21 shots to earn his first Ontario Hockey League shutout as the London Knights knocked off the Sting 3-0 in Sarnia on Oct. 26.

Gatto made several high degree of difficulty saves in earning back-to-back wins against the Sting.

He was in goal for the Knights’ 5-4 overtime victory on Oct. 11.

Two area players had big days: Strathory’s Rene Van Bommel scored a goal and Watford’s Evan Van Gorp added a pair of assists.

London is now 7-0-1 in their last eight games.

The puck landed in the Sting net just 40 seconds into the game as London’s Jaxon Cover burst across the Sarnia blue line and got in behind the Sting net. From there, Cover tapped a pass to he edge of the crease that hit Knights forward Logan Hawery’s skate and bounced across the goal line.

The play was reviewed and ruled a no-goal.

The Knights connected for a goal that counted at 17:32 of the opening period when Van Gorp slipped a pass from the right side of the Sarnia end across the slot and found Jared Woolley for his fifth goal in 10 games this season and a 1-0 London lead through 20 minutes.

Van Bommel continued to have success against the Sting, scoring on a wrap-around at the 13:53 mark of the second period as the Knights increased their lead to 2-0.

Van Bommel is averaging a point per game against Sarnia over the past two seasons. He had a hat trick in Sarnia on March 9, 2025, as part of a career-high four-point game.

London held strong defensively in the third period and then Knights captain Sam O’Reilly blocked a shot at the London blue line and won a race to a loose puck in centre before going in alone to deposit the puck into an empty net to finish the scoring.

The Knights outshot the Sting 26-21.

Both teams were 0-for-3 on the power play.

Tavares and Kane closing in on 500

Two players who spent time in a Knights uniform are nearing a milestone that only 48 players have ever achieved.

Patrick Kane and John Tavares are each getting close to scoring 500 career goals in the National Hockey League.

Tavares overtime winner on Oct. 25 against the Buffalo Sabres gave him 499 NHL goals.

Kane sits with 494.

In his brief time in London at the end of the 2008-09 season Tavares put up 32 goals and 50 points in just 24 games.

Kane played his only season with the Knights in 2006-07 and had a year for the history books with 62 goals and 145 points in 58 games.

Up next

The Knights will continue five consecutive games on the road in Peterborough, Ont., on Oct. 30 at 7 p.m.

Coverage will start at 6:30 p.m., on 980 CFPL, at http://www.980cfpl.ca and on the iHeart Radio and Radioplayer Canada apps.