Sports

Blue Jays fans’ Canadian kindness on display

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted October 26, 2025 11:35 am
1 min read
TORONTO – A viral Reddit thread has prompted over 150 Blue Jays fans to donate to the Seattle Children’s Hospital.

In a comment from Oct. 20, Reddit user @brownmagician posted that they would make a donation to the hospital if the Jays won over the Seattle Mariners, to head to the World Series.

Fans gather at Nathan Phillips Square for Toronto Blue Jays watch party
Fans gather at Nathan Phillips Square for Toronto Blue Jays watch party 
In a follow up, the user posted a screen shot of the donation receipt, prompting other fans to join in, posting proof of their own donations to  the hospital.

A representative for the hospital confirmed to media they received over 150 donations from Blue Jays fans.

In other acts of good sportsmanship, a video on Instagram shows a Dodgers fan receiving a very Canadian delivery during Game 1 of the World Series.

As the Blue Jays quickly overtook the Los Angeles Dodgers, one Jays fan shared a video of a Dodgers fan in her section of the Rogers Centre getting a mid-game delivery of poutine and a Blue Jays hat, which he happily accepted.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 26, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

