Jays fans hoping to see 2-0 lead in World Series

TORONTO – Toronto Blue Jays fans continued to buzz with excitement ahead of Saturday’s Game 2 of the World Series, after Friday night’s 11-4 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Blue Jays will be aiming to win again in the best-of-seven series when veteran right-handed pitcher Kevin Gausman gets the start.

Jays superfan Adam Rand said this series reminds him of the last time Toronto made it to the World Series in 1993, when he was in his early teens watching Joe Carter hit a walk-off homer.

“It was an unbelievable playoff run. I just remember being at my grandma’s house to watch the game,” said Rand.

Speaking inside Rogers Centre an hour before first pitch, Rand added that having Joe Carter throw out the first pitch at the game on Saturday is special given the Jays’ current run. Carter “does not get near the respect he deserves,” after that legendary walk-off, he said.

When Carter took the mound for the ceremonial first pitch to Bo Bichette, a sold-out crowd at Rogers Centre erupted into deafening cheers.

“He is so underrated. That should be one of the top moments, not just for the Blue Jays, but in baseball period,” Rand said. “God bless Joe Carter.”

Meanwhile, fellow fan Mark Major said he’s been waiting for the Jays to make it to the Fall Classic his whole life, since he was born in 1993.

“It means everything. I got my family here. It’s gonna be an amazing time. It is about making memories,” he said.

He added he was “through the moon” after Addison Barger’s electric Game 1 pinch-hit grand slam.

“I knew I was coming today, I was like, please save one for tonight. That’s all I’m asking for,” he said with a laugh.

Major said “it’s all about the energy” when it comes to the Jays making a run for the MLB championship. He’s confident the Jays can bring it home again for the first time in more than 30 years.

“The energy of the crowd is what’s going to make this game, I think. That’s why it’s home-team advantage,” he said. “That’s why we’re here tonight, to cheer our Jays on.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 25, 2025.