Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Canadiens forward Laine out 3-4 months

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted October 25, 2025 1:30 pm
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

MONTREAL – Montreal Canadiens winger Patrik Laine will miss three to four months after undergoing surgery for a core muscle injury, the NHL club announced Saturday.

Laine hasn’t played since an Oct. 16 game against visiting Nashville. The Canadiens originally said he would be out on a day-to-day basis with a lower-body injury before their Oct. 19 home game against the New York Rangers.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan hockey community mourns passing of NHL goaltending icon Dryden'
Saskatchewan hockey community mourns passing of NHL goaltending icon Dryden
Story continues below advertisement

The 27-year-old Finnish forward had been used sparingly before the injury, posting one assist while an averaging a career-low 12 minutes 26 seconds of ice time over five games.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Laine had 20 goals and 13 assists in 52 games last season, his first with the Canadiens, after missing the first 24 games with a knee sprain. Montreal acquired Laine in a trade with Columbus before the 2024-25 campaign.

Trending Now

He had a career-high 44 goals and 70 points with the Winnipeg Jets in his sophomore season in 2017-18.

The Canadiens were set to return to action Saturday night in Vancouver.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 25, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices