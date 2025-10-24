Overtime just fine for the London Knights as they defeat Ottawa 67’s

Send this page to someone via email

Ben Wilmott’s power play goal 2:14 into overtime gave the London Knights a 3-2 victory over the Ottawa 67’s on Oct. 24 at Canada Life Place.

The goal was Wilmott’s second OT winner this season and team-leading sixth goal overall.

The Knights have gone to overtime seven times in 11 games but are 4-3 in OT and 6-0-1 in their past seven games.

London got on the scoreboard right away as new captain Sam O’Reilly got the puck to the net where it deflected to Jaxon Cover and Cover lifted a backhand into the top corner for his third goal of the season, just 1:05 into the game.

The 67’s challenged the play for goaltender interference but the goal stood and the Knights lead 1-0.

That lead carried into the second period and weathered a bit of an Ottawa push, then got a second goal from the Cover and O’Reilly combo with under three minutes remaining.

Cover and O’Reilly came off the bench and Cover set up the new Knights captain for his fifth goal of the season and a 2-0 London lead through 40 minutes.

Jack Dever of Ottawa banked a pass off the skate of Nic Whitehead with 5:28 remaining in regulation time to cut the Knights advantage to one.

Cohen Bidgood of the Knights missed the game because of injury.

Zach Houben of Stratford, Ont., and Caden Kelly did not play on the Ottawa side as each served the first game of a two-game suspension.

Ottawa forward Nathan Amidovski was also out due to injury.

London outshot Ottawa 33-26.

The Knights were 1-for-3 on the power play and 4-for-4 on the penalty kill.

Up next

The Knights visit the Sarnia Sting on Sunday, Oct. 26, at 2 p.m.

The game will be the second meeting of the season between the two clubs.

London knocked off Sarnia 5-4 in overtime at Canada Life Place on Oct. 11 as Cohen Bidgood scored the game winner.

Coverage will start at 6:30 p.m., on 980 CFPL, at www.980cfpl.ca and on the iHeart Radio and Radioplayer Canada apps.