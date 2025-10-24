Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Canada needs new Indo-Pacific strategy as it seeks deeper Asia ties: Anand

By Dylan Robertson The Canadian Press
Posted October 24, 2025 4:59 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Business Matters: Carney heads to Asia amid U.S. trade war'
Business Matters: Carney heads to Asia amid U.S. trade war
WATCH: Carney heads to Asia amid U.S. trade war
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

As Prime Minister Mark Carney sets off for his first official trip to Asia, Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand says Canada’s regional policy is outdated.

Anand says she has told her department to update the Indo-Pacific strategy that the Trudeau government released three years ago.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Anand told the Canada 2020 think tank this week that the strategy no longer reflects Canada’s economic ambitions in the region nor evolving relations with China and India, both of which the Carney government has reset.

The plan Ottawa released three years ago branded Beijing as a “disruptive global power” whose values don’t align with Canada, but Anand now calls China a strategic partner.

Trending Now

She also says the Carney government has an economic pragmatism “that has not been present in diplomacy” in recent years.

Story continues below advertisement

Anand also says her next region of focus will be the Gulf, just days after Carney said he plans to visit the United Arab Emirates next month.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices