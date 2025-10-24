Toronto’s Finch West LRT on course for public opening on Dec. 7: sources

Send this page to someone via email

The Finch West LRT is on course to open in Toronto on Dec. 7, sources tell Global News, with the route apparently overtaking the Eglinton Crosstown LRT in the race to open officially.

The news comes as the TTC prepares to take full control of the route from provincial transit agency Metrolinx after it completed 30 days of operational testing unscathed.

The provincial government announced Thursday the revenue service demonstration — a test in which the light-rail transit line operates as if it were open to the public — was complete.

The TTC will assume full operational control of the line no later than Nov. 3, with an opening date to be determined by the TTC as it trains staff and prepares to launch the new light rail service for the public, the government added.

When operational, the Finch West LRT — also known as Line 6 Finch West — is estimated to move more than 51,000 passengers each weekday.

While the route successfully completed its revenue service demonstration, officials with Metrolinx stressed some certificates and final tests still had to take place.

Now, sources tell Global News the line should open to the public on Dec. 7, with the TTC in charge of taking it to the public opening.

A spokesperson for the TTC would not address questions about the opening date.

“We are encouraged by today’s announcement of the completion of Revenue Service Demonstration on Line 6 Finch West,” they said in a statement to Global News on Thursday afternoon.

“We continue to work with our partners at Metrolinx and their contractors to ensure safe and reliable operations when the line opens.”

The Finch West LRT will run from Finch West Station on Line 1 to Humber College Station in north Etobicoke. It will feature 16 stops and take roughly 34 minutes to run from one end of the route to the other.

Construction for the Finch West LRT began in 2019.