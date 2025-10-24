SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

World Series: Toronto Blue Jays host Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 24, 2025 8:20 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'How are the Blue Jays feeling ahead of World Series?'
How are the Blue Jays feeling ahead of World Series?
WATCH: How are the Blue Jays feeling ahead of World Series?
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Rookie Trey Yesavage’s improbable season continues Friday when he gets the start for the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 1 of the World Series.

The 22-year-old right-hander, who played at every level of the Blue Jays’ system this year before making a name for himself in the major leagues, will now be tasked with shutting down Shohei Ohtani and the star-studded Los Angeles Dodgers.

Yesavage is 2-1 with a 4.20 earned-run average and 22 strikeouts in three post-season starts.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Left-hander Blake Snell goes for Los Angeles, looking to improve on his 3-0 post-season record.

The Blue Jays bring a relentless offence into the series, led by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. The star first-baseman is hitting .442 in the post-season with six homers and 12 runs batted in.

Story continues below advertisement

The game is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET at Toronto’s Rogers Centre.

Trending Now
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices