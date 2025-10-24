SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Blue Jays hosting Rogers Centre viewing parties for World Series away games

By Gregory Strong The Canadian Press
Posted October 24, 2025 9:11 am
1 min read
Blue Jays World Series excitement felt around the world
Viewing parties will be held at Rogers Centre when the Toronto Blue Jays hit the road for Games 3 and 4 of the World Series at Dodger Stadium, the team said Thursday.

The Sportsnet broadcast will play on the Toronto stadium’s videoboard with gates opening an hour before first pitch.

The Blue Jays will host the Dodgers for Game 1 on Friday night and Game 2 on Saturday night.

Gates for the watch parties will open an hour before the 8 p.m. ET start of Game 3 on Monday. The same timing setup will be used for Game 4 on Tuesday night.

Watch party tickets go on sale Friday morning for $15 on the Blue Jays website. Net proceeds will go to the Jays Care Foundation, the team said.

If Game 5 is necessary, it will also be played in Los Angeles. Games 6 and 7 would be played in Toronto if needed.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

