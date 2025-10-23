SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Canada

Canada Post strike: Union loses challenge to last year’s back-to-work order

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 23, 2025 12:33 pm
1 min read
Canada Post mail delivery resumes after union launches rotating strike, but what does that mean?
RELATED: Canada Post mail delivery resumes after union launches rotating strike, but what does that mean? – Oct 14, 2025
The Canada Industrial Relations Board has ruled against the union at Canada Post in its challenge to Ottawa’s move last year to force the postal employees back to work.

The federal government brought an end to a strike by postal workers during the busy holiday season last year using Section 107 of the Canada Labour Code to direct the labour board to order the workers back to work.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers challenged the move, saying it violated its right to strike.

The board concluded that Section 107 does not violate the Charter. It also says it has no authority to review the minister’s decision.

“The courts have recognized that there can be limits to the right to strike and that government intervention to end a work stoppage can be justified in certain circumstances under Section 1 of the Charter,” the board said in its decision.

Canada Post’s latest offer ‘worse’ than before: union
The CIRB decision was not unanimous. One member of the three-person panel dissented, suggesting that the government’s decision restricted the workers’ right to strike and interfered with their Charter rights.

The dispute between Canada Post and the union is ongoing as the two sides have been unable to reach terms on a new contract.

The union had declared a fresh countrywide strike on Sept. 25, hours after the government announced changes to the postal service, including an end to door-to-door mail delivery for nearly all Canadian households within the next decade.

However, it dialed back the disruptions earlier this month when it transitioned to rotating strikes across the country, restoring service.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

