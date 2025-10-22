Menu

Education

Alberta NDP urges public to step up as striking teachers may face back-to-work bill

By Jack Farrell The Canadian Press
Posted October 22, 2025 6:31 pm
1 min read
Protest signs outside the Alberta Teachers' Association in Edmonton on Monday, Oct. 6, 2025. View image in full screen
Protest signs outside the Alberta Teachers' Association in Edmonton on Monday, Oct. 6, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Amber Bracken
Alberta’s Opposition NDP says it will fight the government’s looming plan to introduce a bill to force striking teachers back to work.

NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi says they can try procedural tactics to try to delay the bill’s passage, but says there is little they can do to stop it, given Premier Danielle Smith’s United Conservatives hold the house majority.

Nenshi is urging the public to keep pressuring the government to get a deal in place.

The Alberta legislature resumes sitting on Thursday and Danielle Smith's UCP government is expected to table back to work legislation within days if there's no resolution to the strike by Alberta teachers. View image in full screen
The Alberta legislature resumes sitting on Thursday and Danielle Smith’s UCP government is expected to table back to work legislation within days if there’s no resolution to the strike by Alberta teachers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

The spotlight on the teachers strike shifts to the legislature as the fall sitting begins Thursday with the speech from the throne.

Teachers have been off the job for more than two weeks, and Smith says it is becoming an intolerable hardship for students and families and, absent a deal, may require her government to pass back-to-work legislation as early as next week.

The strike, centred around a dispute over wages and working conditions, has affected 750,000 students across 2,500 public, separate and francophone schools.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

