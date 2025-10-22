Menu

Headline link
Health

Quebec coroners urge Montreal to install metro platform screens to prevent suicides

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 22, 2025 5:53 pm
1 min read
Quebec coroners urge action to prevent suicides in Montreal metros View image in full screen
A sign for the Montreal metro system. Tuesday, June 18, 2019. Paul Chiasson
The Quebec coroner’s office has released a series of recommendations aimed at preventing suicides in the Montreal metro system.

The coroners who made the recommendations analyzed the cases of four men who died by suicide in the metro in 2024.

Their first recommendation is to accelerate the planned installation of screen doors on metro platforms, currently scheduled for 2033.

They are also recommending better video surveillance and an increase in the number of employees trained to spot and intervene when a person is showing signs of distress.

The coroners state that suicide is a complex phenomenon that can be linked to various factors and vulnerabilities.

They say that 92 people committed suicide in the metro between 2015 and 2023, an average of about 10 per year.

Support is available for anyone experiencing suicidal thoughts or concerned about someone who may be. Counsellors are available 24/7 across Quebec and can be reached in English or French by calling 1-866-277-3553, texting 53 53 53, or visiting suicide.ca

© 2025 The Canadian Press

