Crime

N.S. RCMP arrest two youths after video of violent assault shared online

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 22, 2025 3:12 pm
1 min read
Global News Morning Halifax: October 22
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers on Global Halifax.
RCMP in Nova Scotia say they have charged two youths in a violent assault on another young person that was captured on video and circulated over social media.

Mounties in Colchester County, N.S., said that on Sept. 24 they were alerted to a video depicting someone being repeatedly struck and kicked by two youths.

“This was an unprovoked and vicious attack prompted by a false rumour,” Cmdr. Marc Rose with the Colchester County District RCMP said in a news release on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Cindy Bayers said in an email the RCMP is not able to provide the subject of the rumour because it involves a third party.

The news release said police determined the assault happened in August in Bible Hill, a community about 100 kilometres north of Halifax. The victim sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Police did not release the ages, gender or identities of the young victim or the two accused.

“The suspects’ actions were cowardly and criminal, and the fact that witnesses didn’t intervene as the victim was repeatedly struck and visibly injured is disturbing and disheartening,” Rose said.

After the assault, the suspects allegedly threatened to kill the victim if they reported it to police, Mounties said.

Two youths, one from Onslow, N.S., and another from Purcell’s Cove, N.S., are facing charges of aggravated assault and uttering threats.

Both were released under legally binding agreements that they will appear in court on Monday.

Rose is urging anyone who witnesses acts of violence to report them to their local police or Crime Stoppers. “We will investigate thoroughly and lay charges whenever possible,” Rose said.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

