Man sent to hospital in critical condition after stabbing in Calgary

Calgary police are still looking for suspects after a man was sent to hospital in critical condition following an overnight stabbing in the city’s northeast.
It happened around 3:15 a.m. at the corner of Memorial Drive and Edmonton Trail. There was a large pool of blood visible on the sidewalk underneath the 4th Avenue flyover.
The man is expected to survive, police tell Global News.
Investigators had a large area surrounded by police tape for several hours during the busy morning rush hour, creating lots of confusion for people trying to get into the city’s downtown core.
Police are still looking for suspects and so far have not released any details on a possible motive.
Comments