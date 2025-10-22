Menu

Crime

Man sent to hospital in critical condition after stabbing in Calgary

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted October 22, 2025 1:11 pm
Calgary police had a large area underneath the 4th Avenue flyover taped off for several hours following a stabbing early Wednesday morning.
Calgary police had a large area underneath the 4th Avenue flyover taped off for several hours following a stabbing early Wednesday morning. Global News
Calgary police are still looking for suspects after a man was sent to hospital in critical condition following an overnight stabbing in the city’s northeast.

It happened around 3:15 a.m. at the corner of Memorial Drive and Edmonton Trail. There was a large pool of blood visible on the sidewalk underneath the 4th Avenue flyover.

The man is expected to survive, police tell Global News.

Calgary police said the stabbing happened shortly after 3 a.m. on Wednesday, sending the victim to hospital in critical condition.
Calgary police said the stabbing happened shortly after 3 a.m. on Wednesday, sending the victim to hospital in critical condition. Global News

Investigators had a large area surrounded by police tape for several hours during the busy morning rush hour, creating lots of confusion for people trying to get into the city’s downtown core.

Police are still looking for suspects and so far have not released any details on a possible motive.

