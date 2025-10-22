Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Snowbirds face ‘inconsistent’ fingerprinting rules at U.S. border, group says

By Uday Rana Global News
Posted October 22, 2025 10:27 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Snowbird sell-off: New travel requirements, Trump’s rhetoric pushing some Canadians out of U.S.'
Snowbird sell-off: New travel requirements, Trump’s rhetoric pushing some Canadians out of U.S.
WATCH ABOVE: Snowbird sell-off: New travel requirements, Trump's rhetoric pushing some Canadians out of U.S. – Apr 11, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Fingerprinting at the border by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is “inconsistent,” Canadian snowbirds heading south for the winter are saying after recent rules changes.

In March, U.S. authorities said any foreign nationals, including Canadians, visiting the U.S. for more than 30 days would have to register with the government in order to avoid penalties.

“Despite recent claims from U.S. authorities that fingerprinting and photographing Canadian travellers, staying in the U.S. for 30 days or more, is part of a new policy, our members have reported inconsistent experiences at various land border crossings,” the Canadian Snowbird Association said in a statement.

Click to play video: 'New U.S. rule could shake up travel for Canadian snowbirds'
New U.S. rule could shake up travel for Canadian snowbirds

The statement said the process “appears to vary depending on the individual border officer and location.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Canadian Snowbird Association recommends its members “continue to cross the border as they normally would.”

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Once they reach their destination, travellers should verify whether an I-94 form has been issued, CSA said in its statement. If it has, they can simply print the form for their records.

If the I-94 has not been issued, travellers should file a different form (G-325R form) with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) within 30 days of entry, the group said.

However, CSA noted that there have been instances where U.S. border officers require the I-94 form to be completed at the time of entry.

In those cases, Canadian travellers may be subjected to a “secondary inspection.” This is where they may be fingerprinted or photographed, “and charged a $30 processing fee for the I-94.”

In 2024, Canadian-resident trips to the United States totalled 39 million, representing 75 per cent of all Canadian-resident travel abroad, Statistics Canada said.

Click to play video: 'Canadians visiting U.S. for more than 30 days must register'
Canadians visiting U.S. for more than 30 days must register
Trending Now

The change is primarily part of the Trump administration’s efforts to crack down on illegal immigration and undocumented migrants, but a single line in a post about the registration on the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services website shows Canadians are now a part of this change.

Story continues below advertisement

The section reads:

“Anyone who has not been issued one of the documents designated as evidence of registration under 8 CFR 264.1(b) and has not submitted one of the forms designated at 8 CFR 264.1(a) and provided fingerprints (unless waived) is not registered. Aliens who have not registered include:

  • Aliens who are present in the United States without inspection and admission or inspection and parole;
  • Canadian visitors who entered the United States at land ports of entry and were not issued evidence of registration; and,
  • Aliens who submitted one or more benefit requests to USCIS not listed in 8 CFR 264.1(a), including applications for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals or Temporary Protected Status, who were not issued evidence of registration.”

— With files from Global’s Sean Previl

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices