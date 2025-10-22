Saskatchewan Health Authority expands partnership to cut down surgery wait times

See more sharing options

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is expanding their partnership with surgical centres.

This will allow them to continue to decrease wait times for surgery, the SHA says, making more space in the operating rooms of hospitals.

Operations performed in the surgical centres now include gynecological procedures.

Watch the video above for more on the story.