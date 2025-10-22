Menu

Health

Saskatchewan Health Authority expands partnership to cut down surgery wait times

By Ashley Beherns Global News
Posted October 22, 2025 11:12 am
WATCH: Nearly 100 people in Saskatchewan have been waiting over 24 months for a surgical procedure. A partnership between the SHA and surgical centers is aiming to tackle that problem.
The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is expanding their partnership with surgical centres.

This will allow them to continue to decrease wait times for surgery, the SHA says, making more space in the operating rooms of hospitals.

Operations performed in the surgical centres now include gynecological procedures.

Watch the video above for more on the story.

