Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old girl last seen in Brampton

An Amber Alert has been issued for a one-year-old girl who was last seen in Brampton, Ont.
According to Peel Regional Police, the alert has been issued for one-year-old Skyla-Rose Deschepper.
The alert was sent out to mobile devices shortly after 5 p.m. Eastern time.
Police have named 38-year-old Anthony Deschepper as a suspect in connection to the missing girl.
Get daily National news
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
The suspect’s vehicle is a black 2024 Nissan Kick from Quebec, with the license plate FRV4520.
People are asked to call 911 if they believe they have seen Skyla-Rose.
Comments