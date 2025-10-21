Menu

Crime

Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old girl last seen in Brampton

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted October 21, 2025 5:31 pm
1 min read
Skyla-Rose Deschepper, the subject of an Amber Alert on Oct. 21, 2025, is pictured in this photo provided by Ontario Provincial Police. View image in full screen
Skyla-Rose Deschepper, the subject of an Amber Alert on Oct. 21, 2025, is pictured in this photo provided by Ontario Provincial Police. Ontario Provincial Police/Peel Regional Police
An Amber Alert has been issued for a one-year-old girl who was last seen in Brampton, Ont.

According to Peel Regional Police, the alert has been issued for one-year-old Skyla-Rose Deschepper.

The alert was sent out to mobile devices shortly after 5 p.m. Eastern time.

Police have named 38-year-old Anthony Deschepper as a suspect in connection to the missing girl.

The suspect’s vehicle is a black 2024 Nissan Kick from Quebec, with the license plate FRV4520.

People are asked to call 911 if they believe they have seen Skyla-Rose.

Anthony Deschepper has been named a suspect in the disappearance of a one-year-old girl. View image in full screen
Anthony Deschepper has been named a suspect in the disappearance of a one-year-old girl. Ontario Provincial Police/Peel Regional Police
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

