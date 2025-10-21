Pardoned Capitol rioter arrested after alleged threat to kill Democratic leader

Send this page to someone via email

A New York man pardoned by U.S. President Donald Trump after taking part in the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, has been charged with making terroristic threats against House of Representatives Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries.

In a press release, New York State Police announced the arrest of Christopher Moynihan, 34, “for making a terroristic threat, a class D felony.”

“On October 18, 2025, the State Police were advised by the FBI-JTTF (Federal Bureau of Investigation Joint Terrorism Task Force) that Moynihan had made threats to kill a member of Congress,” they added. “Following a thorough investigation, Moynihan was arrested and arraigned before the Town of Clinton Court.”

Moynihan sent text messages to an unknown associate on Oct. 17 threatening Jeffries’ life, according to a criminal complaint issued by local prosecutors in Dutchess County, N.Y., and obtained by the New York Times.

“Hakeem Jeffries makes a speech in a few days in NYC I cannot allow this terrorist to live,” the text messages read, according to the complaint. “Even if I am hated he must be eliminated. I will kill him for the future.”

Moynihan was arraigned and is being held at the Dutchess County Jail in lieu of US$10,000 cash bail, $30,000 bond or $80,000 partially secured bond, and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

In a statement on Tuesday, Jeffries said he was “grateful to state and federal law enforcement for their swift and decisive action to apprehend a dangerous individual who made a credible death threat against me with every intention to carry it out.”

“The person arrested, along with thousands of violent felons who stormed the US Capitol during the January 6th attack, was pardoned by Donald Trump on the President’s very first day in office,” Jeffries added. “Since the blanket pardon that occurred earlier this year, many of the criminals released have committed additional crimes throughout the country.

“Unfortunately, our brave men and women in law enforcement are being forced to spend their time keeping our communities safe from these violent individuals who should have never been pardoned.

“It is the honor of my life to serve in Congress during these challenging times. Threats of violence will not stop us from showing up, standing up and speaking up for the American people.”

My statement on the most recent credible death threat against me. pic.twitter.com/Z7VsIWFqLq — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) October 21, 2025

In February 2023, Moynihan was sentenced to 21 months in prison on charges including obstruction of an official proceeding, a felony. He was among nearly 1,590 people charged in the storming of the U.S. Capitol to prevent the certification of Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential election victory.

Trump pardoned nearly everyone criminally charged with participating in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on his first day in office in a show of solidarity with supporters who backed his false claim of victory in that vote.

Other Jan. 6 rioters have been re-arrested, charged or sentenced for other crimes, including child sexual abuse and gun charges.

In February, a Texas man, who was pardoned by Trump, was arrested for online solicitation of sex with a minor.

Andrew Taake, 36, was taken into custody for the May 2016 charges, according to a post on X from the Harris County district attorney’s office.

“At 11:30 this morning, the Harris County District Attorney’s Fugitive Apprehension Section, in close coordination with multiple law enforcement agencies, took Andrew Taake into custody. Taake was wanted in Harris County for online solicitation of a minor, charged in May 2016,” the post read.

FBI agents used photos and videos posted on social media to identify Andrew Taake, of Houston, as having been involved in the U.S. Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021. U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia

The district attorney’s office said Taake was arrested after a surveillance operation. He is accused of pursuing a sexual relationship with a person he knew to be younger than 17 while using a messaging app. The case was still pending when he was arrested by the FBI following the 2021 Capitol riot.

He was previously accused of attacking police officers with bear spray and a metal whip during the Capitol assault. He was sentenced to six years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of assaulting, resisting or impeding officers using a dangerous weapon on Dec. 20, 2023.

Another Jan. 6 participant who was pardoned was re-arrested Jan. 22 on a pending gun charge.

Daniel Charles Ball, 39, was apprehended on a charge of possession of a firearm as a convicted felon, according to an arrest warrant returned by federal prosecutors in Florida. The warrant was filed in August 2024 and police seized a .22-calibre rifle and ammunition from Ball’s home.

Prosecutors had accused Ball of using an explosive device to assault officers during the Jan. 6 riot. He was arrested by local law enforcement officers in May 2023 for his alleged role in the riot.

View image in full screen Daniel Charles Ball was rearrested on Wednesday on a weapon charge. U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Columbia

