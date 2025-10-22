Blue Jays viewing parties: Where in Ontario to watch the World Series

Send this page to someone via email

The Toronto Blue Jays are heading to the World Series and baseball fans are gearing up for the team’s first trip to the championship in 32 years.

As the city prepares for celebrations in hopes of a potential victory, how you’ll be able to cheer for the Jays will depend on where you live.

While many Torontonians will try to secure tickets for a home game, tickets have already shifted to resale, with costs for a single seat swelling past the $2,000 mark.

Due to the surge in pricing, the City of Toronto says it’s hosting free public viewing parties at Nathan Phillips Square for all games at home, starting with Game 1 on Friday at 8 p.m.

In addition to showing the games on a giant screen, the city says a DJ will be on hand providing live music and Blue Jays trivia between innings “to keep the energy high.”

“These viewing parties are more than just game nights, they bring Torontonians together in a shared space to celebrate our home team, showcase our city’s incredible spirit and support local businesses as fans gather downtown before and after the game,” a City of Toronto spokesperson said in an email.

The city added it’s also actively planning for all potential scenarios and will share details in the coming days.

Agencies in Toronto are also taking steps to prepare, including transit to help get fans to and from the games.

Metrolinx told Global News in an email that it is deferring planned track work originally scheduled for this weekend. The transportation company says added schedules are being finalized to help get riders home following Game 1 and 2.

It’s not just Toronto that’s celebrating the Jays’ championship run.

Brampton says its ongoing watch parties in Garden Square will continue throughout the World Series, with every game to be broadcast. Admission is free for everyone.

People in Mississauga will also be able to cheer on the Jays at Celebration Square.

Whether playing at home or away, the City of Mississauga says pre-game coverage will begin one hour before the opening pitch at 8 p.m.

Newmarket is also rallying Blue Jays support, holding community viewing parties for all games except Game 2 and 6 at the NewRoads Performing Arts Centre with free popcorn and pizza provided.

People can also bring their own non-alcoholic snacks or purchase food and drink at the venue. Prizes and Blue Jays “swag” giveaways will also be held throughout the night.

Further down the 401, Windsor, Ont., is also planning a viewing party for Game 1 on Friday, with Windsorites invited to Windsor City Hall to watch the game on the big screen, though they’re asked to register for free ahead of the game.