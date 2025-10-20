SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Blue Jays warn of ‘ticket management issues’

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted October 20, 2025 4:04 pm
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

TORONTO – The Toronto Blue Jays are advising ticket holders to tonight’s Game 7 against the Seattle Mariners to be aware of ongoing “ticket management issues.”

The team says Ticketmaster is experiencing technical difficulties related to Monday’s major outage that hit Amazon Web Services, a cloud computing platform that companies use to operate websites, programs and other services.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Orthopedic surgeon for the Toronto Blue Jays talks common MLB injuries'
Orthopedic surgeon for the Toronto Blue Jays talks common MLB injuries
Story continues below advertisement

The Blue Jays say on social media they are working with both groups to resolve the issue as soon as possible and plan to share an update in the coming hours.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

In the meantime, fans should “hold off managing your tickets” ahead of the series finale at Rogers Centre, which is scheduled to start just after 8 p.m. ET.

Neither Rogers, which owns the Blue Jays, nor Ticketmaster immediately responded to requests for comment when asked whether fans could experience difficulties scanning their tickets, or if contingencies are in place to ensure their entry into the stadium.

Trending Now

The Blue Jays forced the decisive game with a victory over the Mariners on Sunday, with the winner on Monday night headed to the World Series to face the Los Angeles Dodgers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 20, 2025.

Advertisement
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices