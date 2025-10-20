Blue Jays warn of ‘ticket management issues’

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – The Toronto Blue Jays are advising ticket holders to tonight’s Game 7 against the Seattle Mariners to be aware of ongoing “ticket management issues.”

The team says Ticketmaster is experiencing technical difficulties related to Monday’s major outage that hit Amazon Web Services, a cloud computing platform that companies use to operate websites, programs and other services.

The Blue Jays say on social media they are working with both groups to resolve the issue as soon as possible and plan to share an update in the coming hours.

In the meantime, fans should “hold off managing your tickets” ahead of the series finale at Rogers Centre, which is scheduled to start just after 8 p.m. ET.

Neither Rogers, which owns the Blue Jays, nor Ticketmaster immediately responded to requests for comment when asked whether fans could experience difficulties scanning their tickets, or if contingencies are in place to ensure their entry into the stadium.

The Blue Jays forced the decisive game with a victory over the Mariners on Sunday, with the winner on Monday night headed to the World Series to face the Los Angeles Dodgers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 20, 2025.