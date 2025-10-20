Saskatchewan government announces nuclear-focused energy security plan

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan government has announced its energy security plan, which it says will place the province at the centre of the continent’s energy grid.

The Saskatchewan First Energy Security Strategy and Supply Plan, released by the province Monday, focuses on Saskatchewan’s uranium resources.

“The Government of Saskatchewan is committed to a nuclear future utilizing our amazing Saskatchewan uranium resource to power our province and provide a secure energy future,” Crown Investments Corporation Minister Jeremy Harrison said in a statement.

“We are going to get to that future by extending the life of our coal facilities and utilizing our Saskatchewan coal reserves that have kept the lights on in this province for generations. This plan is based in reality.”

Harrison said the plan also highlights export opportunities with intra-provincial and external connections.

The province said it’s working with GE-Hitachi on a small modular reactor, and will consider large-scale reactors and other, similar technology to meet growing electricity demands.

Saskatchewan will also continue to consider large-scale reactors and advanced SMRs to meet growing industrial and regional demand for electricity.

“Jurisdictions around the world are turning to nuclear power to address the pressing issues of energy security, national security and climate security,” said Tim Gitzel, CEO of Saskatoon-based uranium provider Cameco.

“Nuclear energy—fueled by Saskatchewan uranium—can provide reliable, carbon-free baseload power to help meet increasing electricity demands into the future.”

“We are pleased to see the provincial government’s ongoing commitment to introducing nuclear energy in Saskatchewan,” Cameco CEO Tim Gitzel said.

The province’s plan also highlights partnerships with First Nations in the development of its electricity projects.

The Opposition NDP announced Monday that it will be releasing its own energy strategy — the Grid and Growth Plan — before the end of the year, also focused on the nuclear sector, while also evaluating other energy alternatives, including renewables and natural gas.

“There is so much potential in every corner of this province to grow the economy and create good jobs in power generation and in the nuclear sector,” NDP SaskPower, jobs and economy shadow minister Aleana Young said.

“We should be capitalizing on all of those opportunities in the nuclear sector — from rock to reactor.”

The NDP criticized the governing Saskatchewan Party’s plans to spend millions on SaskPower coal plants, saying there’s no evidence that it can be done effectively and in a way that benefits taxpayers.

“SaskPower and our power grid are the foundation of everything — from farms to factories to family budgets. If we don’t control our energy future, we don’t control our economic future,” Young said.