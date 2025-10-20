3 men charged with murder, indignity to human remains in Manitoba cold case, RCMP say

Send this page to someone via email

Three men have been arrested and charged with second-degree murder and indignity to human remains in connection with the death of Melinda Lynxleg, a 40-year-old Manitoba woman who first went missing five years ago.

Manitoba RCMP said the lengthy investigation included personnel from the Mounties’ major crime services, as well as the Roblin, Russell and Dauphin detachments, ultimately leading to the arrests of the three men earlier this week.

Lynxleg was originally from Tootinaowaziibeeng Treaty Reserve and was reported missing by her sister in April 2020. Her body was found at an abandoned property in San Clara, a small community near the Manitoba/Saskatchewan border.

Police said they conducted more than 150 interviews in the five years since Lynxleg’s disappearance.

“We want to thank Melinda’s family for not giving up hope, and for continuing to work with us to find answers,” said Assistant Commissioner Scott McMurchy, the Manitoba RCMP’s commanding officer.

“I also want to thank the community members of Tootinaowaziibeeng Treaty Reserve; their collaboration with our officers provided us with the help we needed to move the investigation forward. By all working together, we have helped to bring some justice for Melinda.”

Kirk Kenneth Allarie, 42, Myles Malcom Allarie, 38, and Billy Jay Lynxleg, 46, are all in custody. They hail from Roblin, Russell and Valley River First Nation, respectively. Police said the victim knew all three accused, who will remain in custody while they await a future court date.

“The last five years has been very tough for our family, it’s been a nightmare,” Sharon Lynxleg, Melinda’s mother, said in a statement Monday.

“These arrests will not bring Melinda back, but it goes a long way towards helping us heal. We are grateful the RCMP continued to look for the persons responsible for her death and brought them to justice.”