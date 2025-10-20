RCMP search for missing man and grandson, last seen in North Cowichan/Duncan

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

RCMP are asking for the public’s help to find a missing child and his 42-year-old grandfather.

Norman Lecoy and his grandson Zidane Wavey were reported missing on Oct. 17.

Lecoy was last seen in the North Cowichan/Duncan area on Sept. 19 and is believed to be with his grandson, Duncan RCMP said.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Police are concerned for their health and well-being. Lecoy is from the Winnipeg area and may be travelling there, police added.

Lecoy is described as five feet seven inches tall with black hair and brown eyes.

Wavey, 6, has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Norman Lecoy and Zidane Wavey is urged to contact their local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).