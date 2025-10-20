RCMP search for missing man and grandson, last seen in North Cowichan/Duncan

RCMP are asking for the public’s help to find a missing child and his 42-year-old grandfather.
Norman Lecoy and his grandson Zidane Wavey were reported missing on Oct. 17.
Lecoy was last seen in the North Cowichan/Duncan area on Sept. 19 and is believed to be with his grandson, Duncan RCMP said.
Police are concerned for their health and well-being. Lecoy is from the Winnipeg area and may be travelling there, police added.
Lecoy is described as five feet seven inches tall with black hair and brown eyes.
Wavey, 6, has brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Norman Lecoy and Zidane Wavey is urged to contact their local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
