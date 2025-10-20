Menu

Canada

RCMP search for missing man and grandson, last seen in North Cowichan/Duncan

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted October 20, 2025 2:33 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Search for missing man and grandson, last seen on Vancouver Island'
Search for missing man and grandson, last seen on Vancouver Island
A search continues for a missing man and his grandson who were last seen on Vancouver Island. They were reported missing on Oct. 17
RCMP are asking for the public’s help to find a missing child and his 42-year-old grandfather.

Norman Lecoy and his grandson Zidane Wavey were reported missing on Oct. 17.

Lecoy was last seen in the North Cowichan/Duncan area on Sept. 19 and is believed to be with his grandson, Duncan RCMP said.

Police are concerned for their health and well-being. Lecoy is from the Winnipeg area and may be travelling there, police added.

Lecoy is described as five feet seven inches tall with black hair and brown eyes.

Wavey, 6, has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Norman Lecoy and Zidane Wavey is urged to contact their local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

