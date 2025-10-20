Blue Jays top Mariners 6-2 to force Game 7 in ALCS

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – Timely hitting. Quality pitching. Stellar defence.

The Toronto Blue Jays focused on the basics Sunday and it paid off with a 6-2 win over the Seattle Mariners in Game 6 that has both teams one win away from the World Series.

Addison Barger and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homered and starter Trey Yesavage went 5 2/3 innings for the win as Toronto forced a decisive Game 7 in the American League Championship Series on Monday night at Rogers Centre.

“It’s pretty frickin’ cool that we are where we are,” said Blue Jays manager John Schneider. “I’m not going to lie. You’ve got to keep your foot on the gas and get ready for tomorrow.”

The winner will meet the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series.

Toronto hasn’t been to the Fall Classic since winning a second straight title in 1993. The Mariners have never been to the World Series.

Yesavage set the early tone in Toronto’s first must-win game of the post-season by striking out four of the first six batters he faced. The rookie right-hander allowed two earned runs, three walks and six hits.

He left to a standing ovation from the sellout crowd of 44,764 at Rogers Centre that was raucous from the opening pitch.

"This was the most electric, energized crowd I've ever played in front of before and the team rallied behind the fans," Yesavage said. "They were a huge motivation for us."

“This was the most electric, energized crowd I’ve ever played in front of before and the team rallied behind the fans,” Yesavage said. “They were a huge motivation for us.”

The road team won every game in the series until Seattle picked up a 6-2 victory in Game 5 at T-Mobile Park.

Back at home for Game 6, the Blue Jays came out firing with back-to-back two-run frames. Barger’s homer in the third inning off Logan Gilbert staked Toronto to a 4-0 lead.

The Seattle starter was pulled after Guerrero led off the fifth inning with a solo shot.

It was the Toronto slugger’s sixth homer of the playoffs, tying him with Jose Bautista and Joe Carter for the most by a Blue Jay in one post-season.

“It’s just one of those things where you expect him to do something extremely Vladimir-like,” said Toronto designated hitter George Springer. “He’s been unbelievable.”

Josh Naylor of Mississauga, Ont., hit a solo homer in Seattle’s two-run sixth.

Guerrero scored again in the seventh after a wild pitch by reliever Matt Brash of Kingston, Ont. Guerrero broke for third base and a throwing error by catcher Cal Raleigh allowed him to trot home.

Toronto turned three double-plays on the night to escape some jams. Seattle struggled defensively with three errors on the night.

The Blue Jays relievers also came through after a rough night for the bullpen in Game 5. Louis Varland recorded four outs and Jeff Hoffman had four strikeouts over a two-inning appearance.

“That may have been the best I’ve seen him, like ever,” Varland said of Toronto’s closer. “I mean he was punching everybody out. Weak contact, you name it.”

After a 94-win regular season, this is where Toronto’s No. 1 seeding in the American League pays off. The Blue Jays get to host Game 7 and feed off the vocal support from their rabid fanbase.

Blue Jays right-hander Shane Bieber was tabbed to start against George Kirby.

“We’ve been doing a really good job of passing the baton, so to speak,” Bieber said. “Ultimately, every game is an individual game and that’s the beautiful thing about baseball.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 19, 2025.