It’s 2025 Edmonton election day — here’s how Global News is covering it

The 2025 Edmonton election campaign comes to an end on Monday night and Global News will have live coverage.

Residents are electing a new mayor, along with city councillors and trustees for both the public and Catholic school districts.

In Edmonton, there are 222 voting stations located across the city that will be open from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. Voters are encouraged to visit edmonton.ca/forvoters where they can enter their address to find their voting station.

After polls close, Global News will livestream an election special online from 9 p.m. – midnight, hosted by anchors Carole Anne Devaney and Scott Roberts.

The special can also be viewed live on Global News’ streaming service on Amazon Prime, Roku and the Global TV app.

There will also be fulsome coverage on Global News at 11 Edmonton.

The election coverage will include live reports from several reporters in the field, as well as robust results coverage from the studio.

A political panel hosted by anchor Vinesh Pratap will provide analysis.

Returning panelist and outgoing Downtown Business Association CEO Puneeta McBryan will be joined by former city councillor and mayoral candidate Kim Krushell, and former MLA and current Edmonton Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Doug Griffiths.

Anchor Quinn Ohler will also be in studio providing up-to-the-minute results from both within the city of Edmonton and the surrounding regions.

There is no incumbent for the mayor’s seat, after Amarjeet Sohi decided not to run again amid low polling.

While 13 people — 12 men and one woman — submitted paperwork to run for mayor, polling has found six of those candidates have a likelihood of getting enough votes.

One of our panelists from the 2021 municipal election, former city councillor Michael Walters, is running for mayor this election. Other mayoral candidates include current city councillors Tim Cartmell and Andrew Knack, former councillors Tony Caterina, former MP Rahim Jaffer, and pediatric dentist Omar Mohammad.

Whether the city’s new mayor is announced Monday night or not is a mystery, due to new election laws.

Provincial legislation, passed by the UCP government in 2024, means all the ballots will need to be counted by hand instead of machine — increasing the cost and time of determining the results.

In Edmonton, election officials said the counting will stop at 1 a.m. Tuesday and resume at 9 a.m.

Advance voting occurred last week over five days, during which 41,340 Edmonton residents cast their ballot.

In 2021, when advance voting ran for 10 days, the city said 63,938 Edmontonians cast their ballot.

While the number of days to vote was half as long this time around, the numbers broke down to an average of 8,200 a day — compared to 6,400 in 2021.

Official results for the 2025 Edmonton Election will be released no later than noon on Friday, Oct. 24.