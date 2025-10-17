Union calls Brampton shutdown a ‘blackmark’ on Stellantis’ reputation

Send this page to someone via email

The union representing workers at a shuttered Brampton, Ont., auto assembly plant has blasted the decision to move 3,000 jobs to the United States as “an egregious violation” of the agreement the company signed.

A fiery statement from Unifor, published Friday, lambasted Stellantis for moving Jeep production out of Ontario and into the United States, accusing the company of breaking its agreement with thousands of workers.

“Stellantis’ actions are appalling,” the statement said.

“Since February 2025, when the company first notified the union of delays in Brampton Assembly Plant retooling and J4U program implementation, Unifor sought clarity on the company’s reasons, as well as timelines for work to restart. For 8 months, company representatives reassured us that the vehicle commitment to Brampton was unchanged.”

The announcement came earlier this week, when Stellantis unveiled a $13-billion investment in the United States amidst tariffs.

The federal government has threatened the company with legal action. It is currently in line to receive large subsidies from both the provincial and federal governments.

Prime Minister Mark Carney said Thursday that the global head of Stellantis told him the automaker is looking at finding a new model to fill the idled Brampton plant, but that a decision would require more trade certainty.

“They’re looking at different models being produced in Brampton. That decision would be taken in the context of the finalization of the USMCA,” he told reporters.

Unifor, however, said it had not been given any indication that Stellantis was proceeding with the plan and demanded certainty for local jobs.

“To be clear, Unifor has not been notified of any alternative plans for production at Brampton. There is no reason to treat these public statements as credible, or reliable,” the statement continued.

“And further, the federal government is not the legal bargaining agent for Brampton Assembly Plant workers. Any future conversations about the future of Brampton Assembly Plant must include Unifor.”

Stellantis had been in the middle of retooling its Brampton plant to assemble new vehicles earlier this year. It paused that work in the face of U.S. President Donald Trump’s auto tariffs.

Now, the Jeep Compass — which was slated to be made in Brampton — will be made in Belvidere, Ill.

The company stressed in a statement that it remained committed to Canadian jobs and hinted it could find a future for its Brampton operation.

“Canada is very important to us,” the company said. “We have plans for Brampton and will share them upon further discussions with the Canadian government.”

Unifor said it was not satisfied with the statements.

“Stellantis’ actions this week are a blackmark on the company’s 100-year history of automaking in Canada,” the union wrote. “The company has betrayed the union’s trust, the trust of its workforce, and of all Canadians. This behaviour will not be tolerated by Unifor.”

Stellantis’ $13 billion announcement involves producing vehicles in Illinois, Ohio, Michigan and Indiana, and reduces its focus on electrification.