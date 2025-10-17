Menu

Canada

Carney set to announce border security measures

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 17, 2025 8:16 am
1 min read
Prime Minister Mark Carney visits an RCMP detachment to make an announcement in Etobicoke, Ont., on Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025. View image in full screen
Prime Minister Mark Carney visits an RCMP detachment to make an announcement in Etobicoke, Ont., on Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Laura Proctor.
The federal government is set to outline plans to strengthen border security on Friday

Prime Minister Mark Carney is scheduled to tour a border crossing facility in the Niagara region, and Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree is to hold a news conference soon after.

The Liberal government split its border security bill this month, hoping to pass some measures quickly and give more time for scrutiny of more controversial ones.

Carney unveils plan aimed at getting tougher on repeat and violent offenders, retail theft
The new bill includes several measures from the previous one that would expand the coast guard’s role, tighten the immigration and refugee system, enhance information sharing on sex offenders and introduce stronger controls on chemicals used to make illicit drugs.

The government is still moving ahead with contentious elements of the first bill that would give authorities new powers to access personal information and search mail.

Those measures have drawn intense opposition from civil society groups.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

