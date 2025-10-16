Metro Vancouver marks milestone in mega-project that people won’t see

Send this page to someone via email

Metro Vancouver is marking a milestone in a mega-project that most people will never see.

Metro Vancouver says it has completed the tunnelling phase of the Annacis Water Supply Tunnel, which is a project that will increase the capacity to deliver drinking water to communities south of the Fraser River.

The new 2.3-kilometre tunnel is about 50 metres below the Fraser River and runs between New Westminster and Surrey, just north of Annacis Island.

A tunnel-boring machine, nicknamed Anna, dug the tunnel from south to north.

“This work is necessary,” Burnaby Mayor Mike Hurley said.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“It’s not ‘nice to have work’. It’s ‘must have work’. Serves the needs of the region and to make sure we have the most reliable infrastructure.”

Story continues below advertisement

1:41 Annacis water supply tunnel designed to withstand major earthquakes

The tunnel is designed to withstand a one-in-10,000-year earthquake, or a magnitude 9 earthquake.

The budget for the project is $450 million.

Metro Vancouver says that so far, the project is on time and on budget. The tunnel is expected to be completed and hooked up to the water supply system by 2028.

The Annacis Tunnel is one of five under-river water tunnels Metro Vancouver is building to replace aging supply lines. The five crossings are budgeted at $2 billion.