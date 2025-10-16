Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

City clearing another homeless encampment in Toronto, citing fire hazard

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 16, 2025 6:15 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'City brings in bulldozers to clear Dufferin Grove encampment'
City brings in bulldozers to clear Dufferin Grove encampment
WATCH: City brings in bulldozers to clear Dufferin Grove encampment – Sep 26, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Municipal workers are clearing another homeless encampment in Toronto after officials cited a fire hazard.

About 12 residents of the encampment outside St. Stephen-in-the-Fields Anglican Church in the Kensington Market neighbourhood left this afternoon after Toronto Fire Services issued an order for the removal of all flammable materials due to increased fire risk.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The city and the church say the notice to vacate came from Toronto Fire on Tuesday.

A final notice to remove items from the street was issued by the city on Wednesday and posted in the area.

The city, which recently cleared another encampment in Dufferin Grove Park, says all residents of the encampment on Bellevue Avenue have been offered shelter space, with seven residents choosing to move into those shelters.

Trending Now

Maggie Helwig, the church’s priest, says many of the encampment residents have become her friends and the clearing of the site marks a “very sad moment,” adding that the church — which has been an encampment site for about four years – hadn’t seen an eviction notice since November 2023.

Advertisement
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices