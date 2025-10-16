Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

B.C. First Nation on Vancouver Island gets back 80 hectares of land from Ottawa

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 16, 2025 6:13 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'AFN national chief renews calls for justice reforms'
AFN national chief renews calls for justice reforms
WATCH: AFN national chief renews calls for justice reforms.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A British Columbia First Nation is getting some land back in an agreement with the federal government as part of a claim settlement that dates back almost two centuries.

Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Rebecca Alty and Snuneymuxw First Nation Chief Mike Wyse say in a joint announcement that the three parcels of land in Nanaimo, B.C., total about 80 hectares and were Defence Department lands.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The announcement comes months after an agreement between the two parties to settle a claim over the federal government failing to set aside village land previously promised in an 1854 treaty.

The federal government has also agreed to provide $42 million in compensation to the First Nation in the agreement.

Trending Now

The nation says its vision for the land involves a mixed-use development that include housing, commercial space, community infrastructure and economic opportunities.

Story continues below advertisement

The federal government says the Snuneymuxw has the lowest reserve land base per capita among B.C. First Nations, and the addition will increase its role in the Nanaimo region.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices