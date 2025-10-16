Manitoba bill would have judges weigh in on use of notwithstanding clause

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba government is planning to ensure judges can weigh in any time the province invokes the notwithstanding clause to override rights under the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

A bill before the legislature would require future legislation that invokes the clause to be referred immediately to the province’s Court of Appeal.

Judges would not have the authority to strike down the legislation but could comment on it and say whether it would be unconstitutional if not for the notwithstanding clause.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Manitoba has never invoked the clause, and Premier Wab Kinew says his government never will.

But he says the bill would ensure if future governments do, voters will know what judges think.

Kinew says other provinces have invoked the clause to limit the rights of religious and other minorities.

Story continues below advertisement

Manitoba has intervened in a Supreme Court of Canada case over Quebec’s use of the clause to prohibit some public sector workers from wearing religious symbols while on the job.