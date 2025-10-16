Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
U.S. News

Judge orders ICE agents in Chicago to wear body cameras amid street clashes

By Christine Fernando The Associated Press
Posted October 16, 2025 2:46 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Illinois governor calls Trump a ‘coward’ as anti-ICE protests take over Chicago'
Illinois governor calls Trump a ‘coward’ as anti-ICE protests take over Chicago
WATCH: Demonstrators took to the streets of Chicago, Illinois on Wednesday to protest the deployment of National Guard troops to the Democratic led city – Oct 9, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Troubled by clashes between agents and the public, a judge on Thursday ordered federal immigration officers in the Chicago area to wear body cameras and also summoned a senior official to court next week to discuss an enforcement operation that has resulted in more than 1,000 arrests.

U.S. District Judge Sara Ellis said she was a “little startled” after seeing TV images of street confrontations that involved tear gas and other tactics during President Donald Trump’s administration’s immigration crackdown in the nation’s third-largest city.

“I live in Chicago if folks haven’t noticed,” she said. “And I’m not blind, right?”

Community efforts to oppose U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement have ramped up in Chicago, where neighborhood groups have assembled to monitor ICE activity and film incidents involving agents. More than 1,000 immigrants have been arrested since September.

An immigration enforcement building in Broadview, outside Chicago, has been the site of regular protests.

Story continues below advertisement

Separately, the Trump administration has tried to deploy National Guard troops, but the strategy was halted last week by a different judge.

Click to play video: 'Illinois governor J.B. Pritzker files lawsuit to block Trump’s National Guard deployment'
Illinois governor J.B. Pritzker files lawsuit to block Trump’s National Guard deployment

Ellis last week said agents in the area must wear badges, and she banned them from using certain riot control techniques against peaceful protesters and journalists.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“I’m having concerns about my order being followed,” the judge said.

“I am adding that all agents who are operating in Operation Midway Blitz are to wear body-worn cameras, and they are to be on,” Ellis said, referring to the government’s name for the crackdown.

U.S. Justice Department attorney Sean Skedzielewski laid blame with “one-sided and selectively edited media reports.” He also said it wouldn’t be possible to immediately distribute cameras.

“I understand that. I would not be expecting agents to wear body-worn cameras they do not have,” Ellis said, adding that the details could be worked out later.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

She said the field director of the enforcement effort must appear in court Monday.

Click to play video: 'Scuffles, arrests at anti-ICE protest outside Chicago detention facility'
Scuffles, arrests at anti-ICE protest outside Chicago detention facility

Gov. JB Pritzker praised the judge’s ruling, saying the government’s statements about arrests and other incidents, including last month’s fatal shooting of a suburban Chicago man, have often been inaccurate.

“They clearly lie about what goes on,” he told reporters. “It’s hard for us to know right away what the truth is.”

In 2024, Immigration and Customs Enforcement began deploying about 1,600 body cameras to agents assigned to Enforcement and Removal Operations.

At the time, officials said they would be provided to agents in Baltimore, Philadelphia, Washington, Buffalo, New York and Detroit. Other Homeland Security Department agencies require some agents to wear cameras. U.S. Customs and Border Protection has released body-camera video when force has been used by its agents or officers.

Advertisement
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices