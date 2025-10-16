Woman fired after threatening to ‘call ICE’ on Dodgers fan during playoff game

Send this page to someone via email

Shannon Kobylarczyk, a Brewers fan in attendance at Game 2 of the National League Championship Series in Milwaukee, has lost her job after threatening to “call ICE” on a Los Angeles Dodgers fan on Oct. 14, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

After the incident was captured on video and shared on social media, Kobylarczyk’s employers, Manpower Group, said that she is “no longer with the organization.”

“As soon as we became aware of this video the individual was placed on immediate leave and we began an investigation. As a result of this process, the employee is no longer with the organization. We remain committed to maintaining a culture grounded in respect, integrity, and accountability,” the statement from Manpower Group read in a comment under the video shared on Instagram.

Kobylarczyk has also resigned from her role on the Make-A-Wish Wisconsin board of directors, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel added following the incident.

The incident happened Tuesday night when Ricardo Fosado, a Dodgers fan on a business trip, started recording a video and asked “why is everybody quiet” after Enrique Hernandez hit a home run in the seventh inning for the Dodgers.

“Real men drink beer, p—y,” Kobylarczyk said into his camera, before Fosado continued to ask why the crowd was so quiet.

“You know what,” Kobylarczyk said while tapping another spectator on the shoulder in front of her. “Call ICE,” she said, referring to United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“Call ICE,” Rosado retorted. “Call ICE. I’m a U.S. citizen. War veteran, baby girl. War veteran. Two wars.”

He continued: “ICE is not gonna do nothing to me. Good luck. Good luck. Call them. Call them, f—ing idiot.”

Kobylarczyk then attempted to swipe toward Rosado and his camera.

Fosado, who is a U.S. citizen of Mexican heritage, told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that after the incident with Kobylarczyk, she reported him to stadium security and he said he was escorted out of the building.

Fosado said that while alcohol may have played a role in the interaction, he believes that Kobylarczyk “made a mistake.”

“I don’t think it was like horrible or something that should get her fired. I feel bad for her,” Fosado said. “We cannot be judged on one mistake and a lot of emotions were involved. It was just hurt feelings, nobody physically hurt anybody.”

Kobylarczyk has not publicly commented on the incident as of this writing.