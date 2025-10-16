2 arrested in Winnipeg Transit driver assault, police say

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg bus driver is recovering after police say he was assaulted on the job Monday night.

Police say the bus, which was on the 2000 block of Main Street just before 10 p.m., was the scene of the incident, which began with a verbal argument between the driver, 26, and a passenger. Police allege the argument escalated to the point where the driver was physically attacked by the man and spat on by another passenger before both got off the bus.

The man then slashed the outside of the bus with a knife before it drove away, police say.

Police say they found the two suspects, a 29-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman, nearby in a Main Street parking lot. The man has been charged with assault and four counts of failing to comply with conditions, while the woman was already wanted for two counts of theft, and also charged with assault and meth possession.

The duo remain in custody.