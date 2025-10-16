Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 arrested in Winnipeg Transit driver assault, police say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 16, 2025 10:34 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Transit safety an ongoing concern in Winnipeg'
Transit safety an ongoing concern in Winnipeg
RELATED: Winnipeg bus routes completely changed at the beginning of summer, but other issues related to transit have remained the same. Teagan Rasche has more on the ongoing safety concerns – Sep 4, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A Winnipeg bus driver is recovering after police say he was assaulted on the job Monday night.

Police say the bus, which was on the 2000 block of Main Street just before 10 p.m., was the scene of the incident, which began with a verbal argument between the driver, 26, and a passenger. Police allege the argument escalated to the point where the driver was physically attacked by the man and spat on by another passenger before both got off the bus.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The man then slashed the outside of the bus with a knife before it drove away, police say.

Police say they found the two suspects, a 29-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman, nearby in a Main Street parking lot. The man has been charged with assault and four counts of failing to comply with conditions, while the woman was already wanted for two counts of theft, and also charged with assault and meth possession.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The duo remain in custody.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police targeting violence on transit buses'
Winnipeg police targeting violence on transit buses
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices