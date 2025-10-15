Tony Merchant, prominent Regina lawyer known for class-action lawsuits, dead at 80

See more sharing options

Prominent lawyer Tony Merchant, well known for spearheading class-action lawsuits across the country, has died.

His wife, Pana Merchant, says he died Monday at their home in Regina after a battle with cancer.

She says he was 80 but would have turned 81 next week.

Tony Merchant, whom some have called “Canada’s class-action king,” represented former residential school students in a $1.9-billion settlement, the largest in Canadian history.

His firm also launched class-action suits against companies for various other reasons ranging from cellphone fees and lead paint in toys to hip implants.

Merchant’s wife says the family is planning a funeral next week in Regina.

Their son Evatt Merchant says in a message the family is “tremendously proud of his work.”