Tony Merchant, prominent Regina lawyer known for class-action lawsuits, dead at 80

Prominent lawyer Tony Merchant, well known for spearheading class-action lawsuits across the country, has died.
His wife, Pana Merchant, says he died Monday at their home in Regina after a battle with cancer.
She says he was 80 but would have turned 81 next week.
Get breaking National news
Tony Merchant, whom some have called “Canada’s class-action king,” represented former residential school students in a $1.9-billion settlement, the largest in Canadian history.
His firm also launched class-action suits against companies for various other reasons ranging from cellphone fees and lead paint in toys to hip implants.
Merchant’s wife says the family is planning a funeral next week in Regina.
Their son Evatt Merchant says in a message the family is “tremendously proud of his work.”
- 13-year-old Ontario boy charged with plotting school attack, FBI and Interpol assist
- No evidence Canadian schools banning pork from lunches as rumours spread
- Stellantis moves Jeep production from Brampton, Ont. to the United States
- Fall housing market moving towards a ‘balance.’ What does it mean for you?
Comments