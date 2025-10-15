Menu

Canada

Toronto police seek help finding family of homeless man killed in violent assault

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 15, 2025 2:36 pm
1 min read
Homeless man Joseph Eric Aubin, 62, dies after downtown Toronto assault; police seek help locating his family. View image in full screen
Homeless man Joseph Eric Aubin, 62, dies after downtown Toronto assault; police seek help locating his family. Spencer Colby/ CP
Toronto police are identifying the 62-year-old homeless man who they allege was killed by a 20-year-old man and a 12-year-old boy this summer.

They say police have been unable to locate the family of Joseph Eric Aubin, who they believe is from Quebec, and are asking the public for help.

Police say Aubin was sleeping on a bench near city hall when he was violently assaulted on Aug. 31.

He was taken to hospital and later released but he died from his injuries on Sept. 4.

Investigators allege the two accused had targeted two other homeless men earlier that morning in a string of attacks in Toronto’s downtown core.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

