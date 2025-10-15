Menu

U.S. News

B.C. airport display screens, PA system hacked with pro-Hamas messages

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted October 15, 2025 3:10 pm
1 min read
For a short time, terminal screens at Kelowna International Airport displayed what appeared to be pro-Hamas messages criticizing Israel and U.S. President Donald Trump.
Two B.C. airports saw major intrusions involving their information systems on Tuesday evening.

For a short time, terminal screens at Kelowna International Airport displayed what appeared to be pro-Hamas messages criticizing Israel and U.S. President Donald Trump.

The public address system was also compromised.

In a statement, Kelowna Airport said that “a third party gained access to the flight information display screens and the public address (PA) system in the terminal building at Kelowna International Airport (YLW).

“The YLW team has successfully removed the unauthorized messaging. It has also restored our flight information display screens and are continuing to work on restoring the PA system.”

The issue did lead to some flight delays, the airport confirmed.

A similar situation also happened at the Victoria International Airport. Staff there said an unauthorized audio message was broadcast on its PA system due to a “cloud-based software issue.”

It is unclear if the two incidents are connected.

For a short time, screens at Kelowna's International Airport displayed what appeared to be pro-Hamas messages. View image in full screen
For a short time, screens at the Kelowna International Airport displayed what appeared to be pro-Hamas messages. Submitted to Global News
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

