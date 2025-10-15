Former Winnipeg salesman accused of bilking building supply company out of millions

Send this page to someone via email

A 50-year-old Winnipeg man is facing fraud and forgery charges after allegedly embezzling millions of dollars from a business that supplies building products.

Police said they began an investigation last October after receiving a report about a former sales employee misusing a rebate program for business clients.

According to their investigation, police said the suspect is accused of registering four fake building companies and submitting thousands of rebate applications to the business over an eight-year period, collecting more than $4 million in rebates.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Police said the man was fired for unrelated reasons in summer 2023 but continued submitting rebate applications for his fictional companies after he was let go.

The man turned himself in to police last week, after a lengthy investigation by the financial crimes unit. He has been charged with fraud over $5,000, use of a forged document, and forgery, and was released on an undertaking.