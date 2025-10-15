Human skull more than 4,000 years old discovered in rural Indiana

Send this page to someone via email

A section of a human skull estimated to be more than 4,000 years old has been discovered along the banks of a river in Indiana, local coroners announced on Monday.

In a Facebook post, Fayette County coroner Eddie Richardson said the human remains were discovered earlier this year by a local landowner who reported it to police, and that the discovery added “a profound historical layer to our community on this Indigenous Peoples’ Day,” which is marked in the United States on Oct. 13.

Fayette County is a primarily rural area located approximately 112 kilometres southeast of Indianapolis and 100 kilometres northwest of Cincinnati.

“Preliminary analysis, including Radiocarbon Dating, has confirmed that a portion of a human skull discovered on the bank of the Whitewater River is approximately 4,270 years old, dating back to around 2300 B.C.,” the statement said.

Story continues below advertisement

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The ancient bone fragments were found on June 2 and subsequently transferred for analysis by Krista Latham of the University of Indianapolis Human Identification Center. Later, “rigorous” testing at the University of Georgia allowed the coroner’s office to determine the age of the discovery accurately.

Richardson also noted that the finding highlights the importance of honouring the history and culture of Indigenous Peoples.

“This discovery underscores the importance of our community’s vigilance and the necessity of professional collaboration. I want to commend the landowner for their responsible action in immediately reporting the finding,” he said.

According to NBC News affiliate WTHR, the skull was sent to Latham once the coroner’s office had determined that the bone was human.

Latham was able to confirm that the bone belonged to a person but could not provide further details, the outlet reported.

Alexander Cherkinsky at the Center for Applied Isotope Studies at the University of Georgia aided in determining the ages of the remains, WTHR added.

The coroner’s office stated that it is awaiting guidance from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources regarding the repatriation of the remains and site management to ensure the “ancestral” discovery is handled in accordance with cultural and legal standards.