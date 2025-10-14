Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Thanksgiving snowstorm hammers parts of Manitoba, Hydro repairs continue

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 14, 2025 11:25 am
1 min read
Downed power lines in northern Manitoba. View image in full screen
Downed power lines in northern Manitoba. Manitoba Hydro
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Some Manitobans were still without power Tuesday morning after high winds, rain and wet, heavy snow caused outages in various parts of the province over the Thanksgiving weekend.

Manitoba Hydro said it was able to restore power to thousands of customers overnight, but the sheer number of outages — as well as weather-related road closures — meant it couldn’t get as many power lines repaired as it had hoped.

Hydro said it will update restoration times as crews assess damage and work on repairs throughout Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Spokesperson Peter Chura told 680 CJOB’s The Start that 12,000 customers were in the dark Monday, but that number had decreased considerably — to around 3,000 — by Tuesday morning.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“Our crews are very busy. They did a really good job, got a lot of that damage repaired,” he said.

“Some customers, unfortunately, were without power overnight, because there was some damage we just couldn’t get to, given the conditions … but crews are back on that this morning.”

Chura said some areas faced a “double whammy” of weather — with windy, rainy conditions on Sunday, followed by heavy, wet snow Monday.

Trending Now

“The challenge, once you get into a situation where there’s literally hundreds of individual outages over a very wide area, (is) just the sheer time it takes to get to each one.

“Once the crews get to the area, they have to patrol the lines and find out where the problem is. If there’s fallen trees and deep snow — road closures in some cases — we just can’t get to it right away.”

Chura said crews are working as fast as possible to restore power without compromising safety.

Click to play video: 'Fall weather settling in'
Fall weather settling in
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices