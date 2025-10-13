Sens’ Tkachuk to be evaluated after exiting loss

Send this page to someone via email

OTTAWA – The Ottawa Senators may have lost more than just their home opener Monday afternoon.

The Senators (1-2-0), who fell 4-1 to the Nashville Predators, were forced to play the final nine minutes of the third period without captain Brady Tkachuk.

The captain was held to just 13:53 playing time.

Tkachuk was cross-checked by Predators defenceman Roman Josi early in the first period and went awkwardly into the boards and was holding his right forearm as he got to his feet. He continued to play but didn’t always look comfortable.

“Obviously he didn’t finish the game down the stretch, he tried to,” said Senators head coach Travis Green. “I don’t really have an update. He’s being evaluated right now.”

Green wouldn’t refer to keeping Tkachuk off the ice precautionary but did say it was a result of the first-period collision.

The Senators are already without forward Drake Batherson and losing Tkachuk for any amount of time would be challenging.

Coming into the game, Green and the Senators were looking for improved play from their penalty kill. Ottawa gave up five power-play goals through its first two games and Green admitted it was a work in progress.

While improving the penalty kill was a point of emphasis going into Monday’s game, Ottawa didn’t help itself by taking four minor penalties in the first period. Helping the Senators was Nashville’s sputtering power play, which went 0 for 6 on Monday.

“Obviously, we had a couple stretches where I think we could’ve done a better job,” said Nashville’s Jonathan Marchessault, who had two goals. “I mean, I thought, overall, our power play could’ve helped out a little better tonight.

“I think we’ve got to put teams away in those situations when you get a power play in the third period and stuff like that. But overall, I think a good way to win a hockey game. I mean, we played pretty tight; we don’t give up too much.”

It also helped Ottawa to not think too much in such scenarios.

“I think we just stopped going out there and thinking,” said Senators defenceman Thomas Chabot. “We just went out there and did what the plan was and to be aggressive and not let them set up and kind of force them to make two or three passes to set it up.”

Chabot said the team wasn’t happy with how things had gone the first couple games and this would be a positive they could build off.

Goaltender Linus Ullmark said he found the team was playing with more confidence and was rewarded as a result.

“From my point of view, it felt like we were a little bit more sure about what we were doing, less hesitation from everybody,” said Ullmark. “Everybody went when we were supposed to go, putting pressure, having a little bit more swagger to it, not enabling them or allowing them to make criss-cross passes or setting up plays.”

Having the team play that much more structured in front of him is a bonus and Ullmark noticed that even when there was a breakdown, players knew what their options were, which bodes well for the team moving forward.

Green, who kept his answers brief following the game, was also pleased with the improved play on the penalty kill.

“They did a great job tonight,” said Green. “They were detailed. They were aggressive.”

The Senators are back in action Wednesday night when they take on the Buffalo Sabres.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 13, 2025.